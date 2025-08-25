Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,279 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 240.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of IWO stock opened at $307.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.83. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

