Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.27 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

