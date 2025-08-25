Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 480 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $158.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $376.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average is $121.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 8,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $1,253,320.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 474,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,887,644.25. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 160,164 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $24,945,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,204. This represents a 99.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,906,783 shares of company stock valued at $282,471,442. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

