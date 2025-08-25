SAP (NYSE:SAP) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAP. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $270.9640 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SAP has a 12 month low of $210.38 and a 12 month high of $313.28. The company has a market cap of $332.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 400.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

