Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II $SABA Stock Position Boosted by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,701,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,620 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II makes up 5.0% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II worth $14,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SABA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 757,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SABA opened at $9.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

The business also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%.

(Free Report)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

