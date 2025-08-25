Robot Consulting Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:LAWR) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Robot Consulting’s (NASDAQ:LAWR – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 26th. Robot Consulting had issued 3,750,000 shares in its IPO on July 17th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robot Consulting to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of LAWR stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. Robot Consulting has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.41.

Robot Consulting Co Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company’s major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

