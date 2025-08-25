Reviewing AT&T (NYSE:T) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) and AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Mobivity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Mobivity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mobivity and AT&T, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 0.00 AT&T 1 5 17 1 2.75

Volatility & Risk

AT&T has a consensus target price of $30.2143, suggesting a potential upside of 4.82%. Given AT&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AT&T is more favorable than Mobivity.

Mobivity has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity N/A N/A -534.86% AT&T 10.29% 13.36% 3.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobivity and AT&T”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $1.14 million 17.13 -$10.23 million ($0.15) -1.76 AT&T $122.34 billion 1.68 $10.95 billion $1.76 16.38

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity. Mobivity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AT&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AT&T beats Mobivity on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions. It also operates as a Software-as-a-Service platform used by convenience and quick service restaurant brands to build and engage with their customers; and enables and powers incentivized programs in digital environments. In addition, its platform offers POS data capture, analytics, offers and promotions, predictive offers, personalized receipt promotions, customized mobile messaging, belly loyalty, and other services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online through its website. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally. The Latin America segment provides wireless services and equipment in Mexico. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

