Rep. Ritchie Torres Sells Off Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Representative Ritchie Torres (D-New York) recently sold shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS). In a filing disclosed on August 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Otis Worldwide stock on July 11th.

Representative Ritchie Torres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) on 7/11/2025.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $1.7120 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.8680. 429,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,350. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $721,614,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,291.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,844,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,665,000 after buying an additional 2,791,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,347,000 after buying an additional 2,396,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,587,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,100,000 after buying an additional 1,991,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $114,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Torres

Ritchie Torres (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New York’s 15th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Torres (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New York’s 15th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Ritchie Torres lives in the Bronx, New York.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.