Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Novartis stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Novartis Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $126.9410 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average of $113.78. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $268.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,329,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Novartis by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

