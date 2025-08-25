Rep. Austin Scott Sells Off Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Representative Austin Scott (R-Georgia) recently sold shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GE Aerospace stock on May 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “VIVIEN G SCOTT IRA” account.

Representative Austin Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 6/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) on 6/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 5/23/2025.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $266.7680 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $282.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $281.50.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,408,828,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,959,000 after buying an additional 5,044,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,075,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after buying an additional 1,771,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Austin Scott (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Scott (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Scott’s professional experience includes working as an Agent and Owner with The Southern Group, Limited Liability Company, Senior Agent with The Principal Financial Group from 1993 to 1998 and an Agent with the Life of the South Agency from 1992 to 1993.

He is a member of the American Red Cross – Coastal Plains Chapter Board, National Association of Insurance Financial Advisers, First Baptist Church of Tifton and the American Legislative Exchange Council.

Scott graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.B.A. in risk management and insurance.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

