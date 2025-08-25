Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Reitar Logtech Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of RITR stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. Reitar Logtech has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Institutional Trading of Reitar Logtech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RITR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reitar Logtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reitar Logtech during the second quarter worth $131,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Reitar Logtech by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Reitar Logtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Reitar Logtech Company Profile

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems.

