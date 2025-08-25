Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

PWR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $379.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $424.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in Quanta Services by 509.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Quanta Services by 159.3% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 185.7% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.