Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) shares traded up 5.7% on Monday. The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. 3,755,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,677,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PL. JMP Securities raised their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.86.

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 42.58%.The firm had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.25 million. Planet Labs PBC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 2,119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 107,103 shares of the company valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 102,277 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,323,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

