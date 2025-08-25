Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $2.09 on Friday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

