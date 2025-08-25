Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 target price on Paylocity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paylocity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Paylocity from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $182.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $150.87 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.98.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,573.22. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

