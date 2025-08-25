Orion Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

