OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OR. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OR Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of OR stock opened at $30.8820 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. OR Royalties has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 83.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.25 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 35.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OR Royalties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OR Royalties by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OR Royalties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OR Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OR Royalties by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 141,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in OR Royalties by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

