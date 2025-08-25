Old West Investment Management LLC Takes Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of RTX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 133,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 93,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $156.2670 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $158.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average of $137.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $209.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

