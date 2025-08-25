Okta (OKTA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 26th. Analysts expect Okta to post earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $711.8420 million for the quarter. Okta has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.840 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 3.230-3.280 EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $92.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.11, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Arete Research upgraded Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Arete started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.92.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,021.28. The trade was a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 12.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Okta by 43.9% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 358,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after buying an additional 109,468 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 368.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 194.5% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

