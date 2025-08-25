Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $40.98 Million Holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,871 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 3.06% of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $40,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of GLTR opened at $142.91 on Monday. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.97 and its 200-day moving average is $132.94.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

