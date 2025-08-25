Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $22.17 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.35.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $445.7320 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

