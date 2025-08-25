Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $22,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 43,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWL stock opened at $107.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average is $101.01. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $108.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

