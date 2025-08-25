Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 28,343 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.60% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $36,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IJS stock opened at $109.71 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

