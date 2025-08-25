North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) vs. Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Head to Head Survey

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) and Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for North American Construction Group and Matrix Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group 0 5 0 0 2.00 Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00

Matrix Service has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.21%. Given Matrix Service’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Matrix Service is more favorable than North American Construction Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group 2.82% 17.15% 4.16% Matrix Service -3.04% -14.08% -4.28%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares North American Construction Group and Matrix Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

North American Construction Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matrix Service has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares North American Construction Group and Matrix Service”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group $850.88 million 0.48 $32.17 million $0.87 15.59 Matrix Service $728.21 million 0.58 -$24.98 million ($0.81) -18.96

North American Construction Group has higher revenue and earnings than Matrix Service. Matrix Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than North American Construction Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of North American Construction Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Matrix Service shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of North American Construction Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Matrix Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

North American Construction Group beats Matrix Service on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North American Construction Group



North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments. It also offers mine management services for thermal coal mines; and construction and operations support services in the Canadian oil sands region. In addition, the company provides fully maintained heavy equipment rentals and full service mine operations support at metallurgical and thermal coal mines; heavy equipment rentals to iron ore, gold and lithium producers; and heavy equipment maintenance, component remanufacturing, and full equipment rebuild services to mining companies and other heavy equipment operators, as well as supplies production-critical components to the mining and construction industry. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a heavy equipment fleet of 900 units. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. North American Construction Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

About Matrix Service



Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions. The Utility and Power Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, and upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services. This segment also provides engineering, fabrication, and construction services for LNG utility peak shaving facilities; and construction and maintenance services to power generation facilities, including natural gas fired facilities. The Process and Industrial Facilities segment engages in the refining and processing of crude oil; fractionating and marketing of natural, gas and natural gas liquids; and offers plant maintenance, turnarounds, engineering, industrial cleaning services, and capital construction services. The Storage and Terminal Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground crude oil and refined product storage tanks and terminals; engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction services related to cryogenic and other specialty tanks and terminals for LNG, NGLs, hydrogen, ammonia, propane, butane, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, and liquid petroleum; and provides plant work, truck and rail loading/offloading facilities, and marine structures, as well as storage tank and terminal maintenance and repair. This segment also manufactures and sells precision engineered specialty tank products, including geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Matrix Service Company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

