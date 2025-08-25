Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 237.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.60 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

