Norinchukin Bank The Has $661,000 Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Pool were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $168,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $144,901,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Pool by 33,549.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,699,000 after purchasing an additional 259,002 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Pool by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 598,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,117,000 after purchasing an additional 194,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pool by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,507,000 after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $323.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.10 and its 200 day moving average is $313.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.07. Pool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $282.22 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

