Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 623 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,899,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,366,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,111,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,268,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,397,000 after buying an additional 85,084 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.9% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,111,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,448,000 after buying an additional 266,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,079,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,950. The trade was a 36.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock opened at $35.7330 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%.The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

