Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Shares of NDSN opened at $227.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.63 and its 200-day moving average is $206.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Nordson has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.04 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.Nordson’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nordson by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,797,000 after acquiring an additional 43,556 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nordson by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

