Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Noah Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of Noah stock opened at $12.5730 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $831.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. Noah has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 19.22%. Analysts expect that Noah will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Noah

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $1.1572 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 830.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Noah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Noah by 1.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Noah by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Noah by 1,188.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Noah by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

