NFT (NFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683.56 thousand and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00002884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00015537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00002072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00008165 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.