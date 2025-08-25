Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Newsmax in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Newsmax in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Newsmax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Newsmax Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:NMAX opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56. Newsmax has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $265.00.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter. Newsmax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newsmax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMAX. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Newsmax during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Newsmax during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Newsmax by 4,150.9% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 101,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Newsmax during the second quarter worth approximately $1,065,000.

Newsmax Company Profile

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

