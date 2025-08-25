NCM Capital Management LLC Invests $151,000 in Kimbell Royalty $KRP

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,784 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRP. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 174,066 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 344,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Price Performance

Kimbell Royalty stock opened at $13.9460 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -348.65 and a beta of 0.52. Kimbell Royalty has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.

Kimbell Royalty Cuts Dividend

Kimbell Royalty ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Kimbell Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is -3,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,180.01. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty

