NCM Capital Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in 3M Company $MMM

NCM Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.0% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $871,738,000 after buying an additional 755,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,498,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in 3M by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,270,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $551,245,000 after purchasing an additional 172,815 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in 3M by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,624,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $467,944,000 after purchasing an additional 193,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,122,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $458,500,000 after purchasing an additional 199,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.10.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,522. The trade was a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:MMM opened at $158.5790 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.98 and a fifty-two week high of $164.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.