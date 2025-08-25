NCM Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

NCM Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
BND opened at $73.74 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
