NCM Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in INV VK MUN TR $VKQ

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INV VK MUN TR (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in INV VK MUN TR by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in INV VK MUN TR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in INV VK MUN TR by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in INV VK MUN TR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in INV VK MUN TR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INV VK MUN TR Price Performance

Shares of INV VK MUN TR stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. INV VK MUN TR has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

INV VK MUN TR Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at INV VK MUN TR

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.

In other INV VK MUN TR news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $49,626.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager directly owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,626. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About INV VK MUN TR

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

