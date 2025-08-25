Mode (MODE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.35 Million

Mode (MODE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Mode has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mode token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mode has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,456.77 or 1.00722911 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111,315.38 or 1.00071707 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.66 or 0.00374575 BTC.

About Mode

Mode’s genesis date was May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork. The official website for Mode is www.mode.network.

Buying and Selling Mode

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.00227094 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,988,738.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mode using one of the exchanges listed above.

