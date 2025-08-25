Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
Ming Shing Group Stock Down 1.6%
MSW stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ming Shing Group has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $10.58.
Ming Shing Group Company Profile
