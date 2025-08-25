Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Ming Shing Group Stock Down 1.6%

MSW stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ming Shing Group has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Ming Shing Group Company Profile

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

