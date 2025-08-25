MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 15,944 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,944 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $27.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

