Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $24.2280 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $318.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after buying an additional 86,166 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 150,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 69,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

