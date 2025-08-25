Luminist Capital LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Luminist Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,109,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 77,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 249,292 shares during the period.

IBIT stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

