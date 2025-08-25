Long Pond Capital LP Takes Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 738,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,183,000. Kilroy Realty comprises approximately 1.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.62% of Kilroy Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,611,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,521,000 after acquiring an additional 230,236 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,487,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,526,000 after acquiring an additional 500,635 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,265,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,087,000 after acquiring an additional 193,291 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 99,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,923,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,785,000 after acquiring an additional 827,365 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $152,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,579.30. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $40.1520 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%.The business had revenue of $289.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

