Lindsay Corporation $LNN Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE LNN opened at $143.0550 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Lindsay Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.96.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 11.21%.The business had revenue of $169.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Insider Transactions at Lindsay

In other news, CFO Brian L. Ketcham sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $596,210.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,394.89. This trade represents a 29.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 1,856 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $263,700.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,169.92. The trade was a 36.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $1,049,162 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

