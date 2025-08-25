LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 144.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,670,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,591,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 166,731 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 2,599.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 356,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 8,407,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $42,626,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,524,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,970,305.05. This represents a 20.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ujjwal Ramtekkar sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,803.90. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,423,643 shares of company stock valued at $103,561,790. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LFST shares. BTIG Research started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.The company had revenue of $345.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

