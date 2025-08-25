LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 302,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 274,836 shares.The stock last traded at $4.28 and had previously closed at $4.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

LG Display Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). LG Display had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 180,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,742 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

