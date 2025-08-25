Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,228 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,684 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 392,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 46,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of BUG stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.