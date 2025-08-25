Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,455 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $91.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $96.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.16.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

