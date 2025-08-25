Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,109,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 77,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after buying an additional 249,292 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $66.25 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.05.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

