Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,669,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 503.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,025,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,722,000 after buying an additional 5,026,980 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,910,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,534,000 after buying an additional 4,058,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after buying an additional 3,815,520 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,404,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,065. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $61.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.