Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $8.89 Million Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.98% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $67.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.