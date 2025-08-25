Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBCG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,012,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,068,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,416,000 after purchasing an additional 143,101 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $51.02 on Monday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $50.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

